Springfield’s Old Keene Mill shopping center to get face-lift

The center's renovation will include a double-sided outdoor fireplace and a communal village design, with new storefronts and signs, wider sidewalks, new landscaping and pavilions. See photo renderings of the space.

Springfield’s Old Keene Mill shopping center is getting a makeover. These images are photo renderings of the what the space will look like after the renovations. (Courtesy Federal Realty Investment Trust)

The center's renovation will include a double-sided outdoor fireplace and a communal village design, with new storefronts and signs, wider sidewalks, new landscaping and pavilions. See photo renderings of the space.

Springfield, Virginia’s Old Keene Mill shopping center, anchored by Whole Foods, is getting a makeover that owner Federal Realty Investment Trust said will revamp the physical character of the property.

The 90,000-square-foot strip mall at Old Keene Mill Road and Rolling Road in West Springfield is also home to a Walgreens, Planet Fitness, Austin Grill, BGR The Burger Joint and Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, as well as a dozen other businesses.

The center’s renovation will include a double-sided outdoor fireplace and a communal village design, with new storefronts and signs, wider sidewalks, new landscaping and pavilions.

Federal Realty said the center’s renovation will be completed before Thanksgiving in 2019. It did not disclose the price of the shopping center’s renovation.

Federal Realty owns and operates several retail and restaurant centers throughout the Washington area. It acquired Old Keene Mill in 1976.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.