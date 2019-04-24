Arlington property taxes going up 3.2%

The Arlington County Board's just-passed $1.4 billion fiscal 2020 budget includes an increase in property taxes.

Higher residential property taxes coupled with fees and higher property assessments earlier this year will increase an Arlington County homeowner’s burden by 3.2%.

The increase is 2 cents per $100 of assessed property value, which, including the sanitary district tax, will go up to $1.026 per $100 of assessed value.

By way of example, the county uses the median home sale price as of January 2019 in Arlington County of $658,600. The county tax and fee bill would be $9,023 for fiscal 2020, an increase of $281 from fiscal 2019.

“We are committed to ensuring that Arlington’s public schools remain among the nation’s best,” said county board Chair Christian Dorsey.

“At the same time, we wanted to raise the property tax rate as little as possible. To that end, we accepted many but not all the cuts proposed by the manager, and raised the tax rate only as much as necessary to meet essential needs,” Dorsey said.

The county manager’s budget proposal called for a 1.5 cent increase in the property tax rate, less than the 2 cent increase the board approved.

When Arlington County issued property tax assessments in January, about 3 in 4 homeowners saw an increase in their assessed value. The average increase was 2.8%.

