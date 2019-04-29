Amazon has posted its first HQ2 jobs in Northern Virginia

Amazon is now officially hiring for HQ2, posting the first job openings for its new Northern Virginia headquarters. But, it is a very short list.

Amazon has also put a head count on the HQ jobs it will fill this year, and expects to have hired 400 new employees that will work at its leased office space on Crystal Drive in Crystal City.

Those offices will open in June.

In a blog post, Ardine Williams, vice president of workforce development at Amazon, said initial hires will help lay the groundwork for building its HQ2 staff.

“The human resources leaders will help us recruit diverse and customer-obsessed teams, and the finance, sourcing and facilities professionals will support development of our new sites with the goal of building a unique, sustainable and urban campus for our employees and the local community,” said Williams, who has relocated to Arlington, Virginia, from Seattle.

Amazon has leased office space from JBG Smith totaling 537,000 square feet at 241 18th St. South, 1880 South Bell St., and 1770 Crystal Drive.

The leased space will tide Amazon over until JBG Smith completes the development of 4.1 million square feet of new HQ2 space in Pentagon City.

