Tysons Zantech IT Services will double its workforce

Information Technology contractor Zantech IT Services will invest $318,000 to expand its Tysons Corner headquarters in Virginia and more than double its workforce.

Zantech currently has about 100 employees and will create 120 new jobs as part of its expansion. Its headquarters is at 8300 Boone Blvd., at Leesburg Pike and Chain Bridge Road.

The company had considered locations in the District, Maryland and West Virginia for its expansion, and worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to get consulting and financial incentives from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership in exchange for choosing to stay in Tysons.

“Fairfax County is the perfect location for our headquarters office to attract and retain a qualified workforce with advanced degrees and security clearances,” said Zantech CEO Zia Islam.

Islam, a former General Motors senior project manager, founded Zantech in 2007.

The minority-owned company’s services include health information technology, engineering, cyber security and risk management and application development.

