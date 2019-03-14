202
‘Pup’-up bar coming to DC: Get your dog on a Devils Backbone beer can

March 14, 2019
Devils Backbone will take over the Midlands Beer Garden at 3333 Georgia Avenue, N.W. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 23 with beer servers going by the name Pup-tenders.

Lexington, Virginia-based Devils Backbone Brewing Company is coming to D.C. for a “Pup-Up Bar” on National Puppy Day March 23, and if you hurry, you can enter your dog’s mug in a contest for a chance to be part of a new beer can label.

It is the culmination of Devils Backbone’s Adventure Dogs contest that started in February, asking fans to submit pictures of their dogs.

Pet owners can submit their dog’s picture now through March 23 when voting begins. Five dogs picked will be illustrated onto a can of Devils Backbone’s Gold Leaf Lager this summer. (See the official rules on their website.)

Also at Midlands Beer Garden as part of the Pup-up bar, City Dogs Rescue will be on-site with some adoptable dogs.

Devils Backbone was acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev in 2016, though it continues operate independently as part of Anheuser-Busch’s craft beer division, which also includes Shock Top, Goose Island and Blue Point.

Devils Backbone’s Outpost Brewery & Taproom in Lexington is its primary production brewery. Its Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows, in Roseland, Virginia, includes 100 acres surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains.

