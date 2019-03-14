‘Pup’-up bar coming to DC: Get your dog on a Devils Backbone beer can

Devils Backbone will take over the Midlands Beer Garden at 3333 Georgia Avenue, N.W. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 23 with beer servers going by the name Pup-tenders.
Lexington, Virginia-based Devils Backbone Brewing Company is coming to D.C. for a “Pup-Up Bar” on National Puppy Day March 23, and if you hurry, you can enter your dog’s mug in a contest for a chance to be part of a new beer can label.
Devils Backbone was acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev in 2016, though it continues operate independently as part of Anheuser-Busch’s craft beer division, which also includes Shock Top, Goose Island and Blue Point.
Devils Backbone’s Outpost Brewery & Taproom in Lexington is its primary production brewery. Its Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows, in Roseland, Virginia, includes 100 acres surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains.
