DC area’s 11 billionaires (12 counting the one at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.)

See who made the list, how much the billionaire is worth and how each ranks.

FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, speaks at The Economic Club of Washington’s Milestone Celebration in Washington. A rich list by wealth compiler Hurun Report shows the market meltdowns in 2018 obliterated $1 trillion in wealth, with more than 212 of China’s richest individuals losing their dollar billionaire status. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos led the world’s wealthiest for the second year running, estimated by the Hurun Global rich list at $147 billion. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

See who made the list, how much the billionaire is worth and how each ranks.

The D.C. area is home to 11 billionaires who made the 2019 Forbes list, including the region’s newest billionaire resident, President Donald Trump.

Forbes’ 33rd-annual ranking of the world’s billionaires counts 2,153 of them worldwide, down from 2,208 in 2018. The total net worth of this year’s billionaires is $8.7 trillion, down from $9.1 trillion in 2018, the first decrease in billionaire wealth since 2016.

The average net worth of billionaires on the 2019 list is $4 billion, down from $4.1 billion in 2018.

The top of the list remains Jeff Bezos. The Amazon founder, who bought a $32 million mansion in Kalorama, has an estimated net worth of $131 billion, up $19 billion from 2018.

Bill Gates is No. 2 at $96.5 billion, up from $90 billion.

Warren Buffett is No. 3 with a net worth of $82 5 billion, down $1.5 billion.

The youngest billionaire on the list is Kylie Jenner. At age 21, Forbes estimates her net worth at $1 billion. It makes her the youngest self-made billionaire of all time.

Mark Zuckerberg, who once held the title of youngest billionaire, fell three places to No. 8 this year. He’s worth an estimated $62.3 billion, down $8.7 billion from 2018.

Here are the D.C. area’s billionaires, where they rank this year, and their net worth, as estimated by Forbes:

No. 33 Jacqueline Mars – $23.9 billion

No. 272 Steven Rales – $6 billion

No. 365 Ted Lerner and family – $4.9 billion

No. 597 Mitchel Rales – $3.6 billion

No. 597 (tie) Bernard Saul II – $3.6 billion

No. 715 Donald Trump – $3.1 billion

No. 838 William Conway Jr. – $2.7 billion

No. 838 (tie) Daniel D’aniello – $2.7 billion

No. 838 (tie) David Rubenstein – $2.7 billion

No. 1,057 Daniel Snyder – $2.2 billion

No. 1,717 Steve Case – $1.3 billion

No. 1,941 Ted Leonsis – $1.1 billion

Baltimore can claim two billionaires as well:

No. 472 Stephen Bisciotti – $4.2 billion

No. 1,227 Kevin Plank – $1.9 billion

See the full list of Forbes 2019 Richest People in the World list here.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.