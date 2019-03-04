Comcast buys Arlington’s BluVector

Falls Church-based Northrop Grumman sold BluVector to private investor LLR Partners two years ago.

Arlington, Virginia-based artificial intelligence cybersecurity company BluVector was bought for an undisclosed sum.

Comcast said it will work with BluVector’s existing business and collaborate on the development of new cybersecurity technologies.

BluVector also named Eric Malawer its new CEO. Malawer was previously cybersecurity staff director for the House Committee on Homeland Security.

BluVector holds several patents related to machine learning in cybersecurity. Its customers include both Fortune 500 companies and the U.S. government intelligence community.

