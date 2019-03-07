America’s best neighborhoods? Arlington’s Bluemont tops the list

School and neighborhood research, reviews and rankings site Niche puts four Arlington, Virginia, neighborhoods in the top 25 on its new list of 2019 Best Places to Live in America list, and Arlington's Bluemont neighborhood landed at the very top.

School and neighborhood research, reviews and rankings site Niche puts four Arlington, Virginia, neighborhoods in the top 25 on its new list of 2019 Best Places to Live in America list, and Arlington’s Bluemont neighborhood landed at the very top.

Niche uses data from its own research — as well as the Census Bureau, the FBI and other federal agencies — and grades neighborhoods based on a wide range of factors, including cost of living, education rate, public schools, diversity, crime, jobs, nightlife, commutes and health and fitness.

No. 1-ranked Bluemont, a neighborhood with about 8,000 residents and roughly between Virginia Square and Seven Corners, gets an overall grade of A+ and scores A+ grades for schools, families and nightlife, an A for housing and a B+ for diversity.

“Living in Bluemont offers residents an urban feel and most residents own their own homes,” Niche writes.

“In Bluemont, there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops and parks. Many young professionals live in Bluemont and residents tend to be liberal.”

Ranked No. 7 on the list, Arlington’s Colonial Village neighborhood, between Rosslyn and Court House, also gets an overall grade of A+, with top scores for nightlife and families. About 4,700 residents call the Colonial Village neighborhood home.

No. 10 on the list of best neighborhoods in America is Radnor/Fort Myer Heights, a neighborhood south of Rosslyn’s Wilson Blvd. and bisected by Arlington Blvd.

It is home to about 12,000 residents. Its overall grade is A+, with A+ grades for schools, families and nightlife.

No. 16 on the Best Neighborhoods list is North Rosslyn, with an overall grade of A+, with top grades for schools, families and nightlife.

Niche has a searchable list of its 2019 Best Places to Live in America list online.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.