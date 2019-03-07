202
Here are the vehicles around DC most likely to run up 200K miles

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh March 7, 2019
The Department of Transportation estimates the average American driver puts about 13,500 miles on their vehicle every year, and while that is a record high, it would take 15 years to hit the 200,000 milestone.

Some vehicles are more likely to make it there, although still a small percentage. New and used vehicle shopping site iSeeCars says the average vehicle has 0.8 percent of its vehicles reach the 200,000-mile mark.

After analyzing more than 13.8 million vehicles to determine which ones are most likely to reach 200,000 miles on the odometer, it has determined the 10 longest-lasting vehicles in the D.C. area. See D.C.’s top 10 in the gallery below.

Nationwide, the longest-lasting brand is Toyota. iSeeCars data shows 1.7 percent of all Toyota models on the road in the U.S. have more than 200,000 miles. Honda, GMC, Chevrolet and Dodge Ram also make the top five for odometer endurance.

The top five vehicles for 200,000-mile endurance nationwide are all SUVs: Toyota Sequoia, Chevy Suburban, Ford Expedition, GMC Yukon XL and Toyota 4Runner.

The longest-lasting passenger car is the Toyota Avalon, with 2.5 percent on the road nationwide clicking past 200,000 miles.

“With the right maintenance and care, today’s vehicles have the potential to reach 200,000 miles,” said iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly. “While large SUVs and pickup trucks appear most often on the list, those looking for sedans and minivans can also find a vehicle that is proven to be a high-mileage hauler.”

The lone minivan on the list is the Honda Odyssey, with 2.5 percent of them on the road at 200,000 miles or more.

