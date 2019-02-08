202
Want an on-the-spot job offer from Lockheed Martin? Beat the Challenge Box

By Jeff Clabaugh February 8, 2019
Lockheed Martin will offer on-the-spot jobs to up to 175 information technology professionals this weekend in D.C., but those who get the offer will have to prove themselves first.

WASHINGTON — Lockheed Martin will offer on-the-spot jobs to up to 175 information technology professionals this weekend in D.C., but those who get the offer will have to prove themselves first.

Lockheed is bringing its 12,000-pound Challenge Box to the Black Engineer of the Year Awards at the Marriott Wardman Park Saturday, a huge, room-sized box designed by Lockheed’s spacecraft engineers, with screens presenting math problems that need to be solved.

Those who solve the toughest math question not only unlock the box — and the dazzling light show inside — but also earn the problem solver an instant letter of intent-to-hire.

Those who beat the box bypass the usual interview process, aside from background checks, and will be offered any opening Lockheed has for a job that matches their skills.

Lockheed says it is looking for employees with all levels of experience in STEM fields who have fresh ideas for developing cutting-edge innovations like AI, hypersonic and quantum computing.

The Lockheed job fair Saturday is free and open to the public, but job seekers must register in advance.

The challenge is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marriott Wardman Park at 2660 Woodley Road, Northwest.

Watch a video of the Challenge Box from Lockheed Martin:

