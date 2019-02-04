Rooftop ice skating in Bethesda — and spiked hot chocolate, too

A synthetic ice-skating rink is open on the roof terrace at the Canopy by Hilton at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, and will support a local nonprofit.

WASHINGTON — A synthetic ice-skating rink is open on the roof terrace at the Canopy by Hilton at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, and will support a local nonprofit.

The rink is operating as part of a partnership with Mel’s Rink Foundation, which provides mentally and physically challenged children and adults with athletic training, development and play space.

Two hours of skating time and skate rental cost $14 for children and $17 for adults.

There are good ice skating eats and local drinks, too. The rink is adjacent to Canopy Central Restaurant & Bar, which is serving a skating menu that includes toasted peanut butter and banana sandwiches, mini hot dogs, spiked hot chocolate with artisanal marshmallows, Irish coffee and craft beer from Rockville’s 7 Locks Brewing, Laurel’s Jailbreak Brewing and Waredaca Brewing in Damascus.

The Pike & Rose Canopy Hotel, which opened last year, is one of the first Canopy-branded hotels for Hilton. It is managed by PM Hotel Group.

The 177-room hotel’s restaurant buys all produce from Maryland farms, and features food and drinks from Maryland purveyors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Pike & Rose neighborhood has grown to more than 50 restaurants, shops and entertainment venues.

