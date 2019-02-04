Rooftop ice skating in Bethesda — and spiked hot chocolate, too

A synthetic ice-skating rink is open on the roof terrace at the Canopy by Hilton at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, and will support a local nonprofit.
The rink is operating as part of a partnership with Mel’s Rink Foundation, which provides mentally and physically challenged children and adults with athletic training, development and play space.
Two hours of skating time and skate rental cost $14 for children and $17 for adults.
There are good ice skating eats and local drinks, too. The rink is adjacent to Canopy Central Restaurant & Bar, which is serving a skating menu that includes toasted peanut butter and banana sandwiches, mini hot dogs, spiked hot chocolate with artisanal marshmallows, Irish coffee and craft beer from Rockville’s 7 Locks Brewing, Laurel’s Jailbreak Brewing and Waredaca Brewing in Damascus.
The Pike & Rose Canopy Hotel, which opened last year, is one of the first Canopy-branded hotels for Hilton. It is managed by PM Hotel Group.