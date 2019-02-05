Pizzeria Paradiso honors women lawmakers with ‘United States of Pizza’

Pizzeria Paradiso's five location will offer state-themed pizzas to highlight women who are elected officials.

A pizza goes into an oven at Paradiso. (Courtesy Paradiso Pizza)

WASHINGTON — Ruth Gresser, who opened the first Pizzeria Paradiso in Dupont Circle 27 years ago and has grown the business to five Washington area locations, is honoring other women leaders with a new rotating menu of pizza specials.

“United States of Pizza: Women’s Slice of the Pie” is a weekly series of state-themed pizzas to highlight women who are elected officials.

Gresser says she wants to highlight these women and their states with pizzas made with ingredients that are popular food traditions from their respective home states.

The first recognizes New York, in honor of Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Carolyn Maloney, Elise Stefanik, Grace Meng, Kathleen Rice, Nita Lowey, Nydia Velazquez and Yvette Clarke.

The pizza, a New York Super Bowl Pizza, is made with buffalo tomato sauce, chicken, light gorgonzola and fontina, A 9-inch New York Super Bowl Pizza is $15. A 12-inch version is $20.

A total of 10 pizzas for the series are already planned, and Pizzeria Paradiso says it will develop more in coming weeks.

Women now make up 50.8 percent of the U.S. population and 25 percent of elected officials, boosted by the 2018 elections which saw a record number of women running for an elected office.

Upcoming United States of Pizza specials include the following:

Arizona Pozole Pizza: hominy, pork, chilies, cabbage, queso fresco and queso seco

California Cioppino Pizza: shrimp, mussels, tomatoes, onion, peppers and Cioppino

Connecticut New Haven Style Pizza: tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano

Hawaii Pineapple Farm Pizza: pineapple, prosciutto, red onion, fontina, rosemary

Illinois Hot Dog Pizza: onion sauce , Chicago hot dogs, provolone cheese and hot dog relish

Massachusetts Chowder Pizza: clams, bacon, potato, red onion, Béchamel sauce, parsley, parmesan

New York Super Bowl Pizza: Buffalo tomato sauce, chicken, light gorgonzola and fontina

Rhode Island: clams, mussels, shrimp, tomato, peppers, onion, linguica, gremolata

Texas Chile Pizza: beef (chuck) cooked in chile sauce, orange cheddar cheese, scallions and cilantro with avocado

Washington Apple Orchard Pizza: apples, brussels sprouts, portabella mushrooms, red onion, thyme, cheddar

Pizzeria Paradisio’s Neapolitan style pizza restaurants are in D.C.’s Dupont, Georgetown and Spring Valley neighborhoods, as well as Hyattsville, Maryland and Old Town Alexandria, Virginia .

