Navy Federal Credit Union hit with banking glitch for 2nd straight day

WASHINGTON — Navy Federal Credit Union members were once again frozen out of their accounts Thursday, the second day in a row for a major customer-facing system failure.

But, shortly before 2 p.m., a Navy Federal spokesperson said, “All our systems are now up and running. Our members’ accounts are safe, and we apologize for the frustration this has caused.”

Thursday’s outage affected the credit union’s mobile app and online banking. Account holders were also not able to get account information by phone or through its branches.

Earlier, Navy Federal acknowledged the problem on Twitter and said it was working hard to solve the situation, without giving any details about the cause.

On Wednesday, members were unable to access account information for the better part of the day as well.

On Dec. 20, the credit union experienced widespread delays in direct deposits for its account holders after customers found empty account balances and were unable to contact customer service for several hours.

It was unclear how widespread Thursday’s outage was.

Navy Federal has 300 branches and 6 million members worldwide.

