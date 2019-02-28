202
Mid-century reboot hits Forest Hills, DC market for $2.7M

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh February 28, 2019 9:58 am 02/28/2019 09:58am
A top to bottom renovation of a late 50s home in D.C.’s Forest Hills neighborhood just hit the market for $2.695 million.

D.C.-based residential developer Coba purchased the house from Washington Fine Properties in February 2018, in its original condition.

WFP agents Robert Hryniewicki, Adam T. Rackliffe and Christopher R. Leary of HRL Partners with Washington Fine Properties have the listing.

The home, at 2908 Ellicott Street NW, was built in 1959. Everything but the existing brick envelope of the structure is brand new. The remake was designed by Alexandria-based Akseizer Design Group.

The main living space’s 12.5 foot vaulted ceiling was possible only with current steel engineering. The living room also includes walls of windows and sliding glass doors that open to a rear garden.

The two-level home includes five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and a total of 4,100 square feet. The master suite and two other bedrooms are on the main level. The lower level has two more bedroom suites, a recreation room, wet bar and kitchenette.

WFP says the home has been “completely reimagined for today’s lifestyle.”

Business & Finance dc real estate Forest Hills jeff clabaugh Local News Photo Galleries Real Estate News Washington Fine Properties Washington, DC News
