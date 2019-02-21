Digital brand management company Yext promises 500 Northern Va. jobs

New York-based Yext has opened a D.C.-area headquarters in Rosslyn and said it will hire 500 people over the next five years.

WASHINGTON — New York-based Yext, a 12-year-old company with digital products that help companies manage their online brand, has opened a D.C.-area headquarters in Rosslyn and said it will hire 500 people over the next five years.

Yext has leased 42,500 square feet at 1101 Wilson Blvd. and occupies the top three floors.

“Yext is experiencing rapid growth as we create the groundbreaking technology businesses need to provide perfect answers in the services consumers use to find them. Growing our presence in the D.C. area is a critical step in continuing that momentum,” said Howard Lerman, Yext founder and CEO.

Yext perks at its Rosslyn headquarters will include fully stocked kitchens and free meals for all employees.

Yext has current job openings listed online.

Lerman is a Virginia native and graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School for Sciences and Technology.

“Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia are emerging as one of the country’s major hubs for tech talent, which was a key factor in our decision to expand in the area,” Lerman said.

Yext’s customers include dozens of customer-facing brands, from Arby’s and Ben & Jerry’s to Stanley Steemer and T-Mobile.

Its products, known as “Digital Knowledge Management,” help companies control their brand exposure across maps, apps, search engines, voice assistance and other services.

Yext has other offices in Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Berlin, Geneva, London, Paris and Shanghai.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.