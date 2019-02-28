Balfour Beatty hired for next phase of The Wharf

During phase 2 of the project, Balfour Beatty will be general contractor for construction of a pair of waterfront office towers. A D.C. law firm has already signed a 300,000-square-foot lease for when the buildings open in 2022.

Construction of the next phase of The Wharf development along the Southwest Waterfront in D.C. will start in earnest this spring, and developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront has named the first general contractor for the land side of Phase 2.

Marina construction for Phase 2 is already underway with general contractor Cianbro.

The mid-Atlantic division of Balfour Beatty will be responsible for site work, utilities, parks, some of Phase 2’s new buildings and underground parking garages.

Balfour Beatty worked on the first phase of The Wharf project as well, including on the condos at 525 Water St., an office building at 100 Maine St. and the expansion of the Municipal Fish Market.

In phase 2, Balfour Beatty will be general contractor for construction of a pair of waterfront office towers. Though ground has not been broken and completion is three years away, the project has already signed a 300,000-square-foot lease with law firm Williams & Connolly LLP, which will relocate from its current Metro Center location.

Phase 2 will add another 1.25 million square feet of office, residential, retail, parks and marina space to The Wharf.

Hoffman-Madison Waterfront hopes to complete phase 2 of The Wharf in 2022. It will boost the entire project to more than 3.5 million square feet of development.

