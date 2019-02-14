Amtrak’s 2-for-1 Valentine’s sale

After its best fiscal year on record, Amtrak wanted to show some passenger love on Valentine's Day with a fare sale good until Feb. 18. Find out the details.

WASHINGTON — Amtrak wants to show some passenger love this Valentine’s Day with a fare sale starting Feb. 14.

Its Valentine’s Day Buy One, Get One Free sale is good Feb. 14 through Feb. 18 for travel between March 25 and July 29. Amtrak says there are no blackout dates.

Sample fares from D.C.’s Union Station include New York for $96 for two, or $173 for two on Acela, one way, D.C. to Charlotte for $90 and D.C. to Orlando for $135.

Amtrak says the sale fares are available on Amtrak.com and all prices will be automatically discounted.

Adults must travel together and be booked in the same reservation, and the two-for-one sale is valid for coach seats only, with no upgrades allowed.

Amtrak ended its 2018 fiscal year with its highest revenue on record, and cut its operating losses by more than 13 percent.

Ridership on the Northeast Corridor between D.C. and Boston, which accounts for more than a third of Amtrak’s total passengers, totaled 12.1 million for the year, up 0.8 percent.

