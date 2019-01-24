UPS brings keyless building entry to DC apartments and condos

UPS is expanding Latch, its keyless building entry delivery service, to D.C. and nine other new cities after successful tests in New York and San Francisco.

WASHINGTON — UPS is expanding its keyless building entry delivery service to 10 new cities, including D.C., after successful tests in New York and San Francisco.

Qualifying buildings will set up a system with building access company Latch, which works in conjunction with UPS delivery drivers.

Once a package is out for delivery, Latch sends a one-time entry code to the delivery driver’s handheld scanner, who uses it to gain access to the apartment or condo building’s lobby, but not individual apartments or condo units.

Other cities include Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, Boston, Miami and Seattle.

“By expanding into these high density areas, more residents can benefit,” said Jerome Roberts, UPS vice president of global product innovation.

“Smart access devices enable our drives to enter buildings without keys and leave packages safely in lobbies or building package rooms. Customers who have used the service say it is safe and easy for them.”

It also ensures that drivers can make more deliveries on the first attempt.

Qualifying buildings that install the Latch systems can also let residents and property managers use the keypad to enter buildings and manage guest access.

Buildings interested in adding the service need to register at a special page on the Latch website, and Latch will then direct qualifying customers to certified installers.

Installation is at the expense of the apartment or condo building, not UPS.

Among requirements for residential buildings are that they be multiunit buildings in urban areas, and have no doormen, front desk or concierge services on site.

According to Latch, there are about 20 million multifamily residential units in the United States, with about 350,000 added each year via new construction.

UPS offers other delivery management options, including its My Choice service which gives consumers more control over timing of deliveries, and its UPS Access Point locations, which uses retailers such as grocery stores, dry cleaners, florists and UPS Store locations to serve as alternative delivery locations.

