Mortgage rates fall to 9-month low

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh January 10, 2019 10:50 am 01/10/2019 10:50am
"Mortgage rates fell to the lowest level in nine months, and in response, mortgage applications jumped more than 20 percent," said Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates have been holding steady or moving lower for eight straight weeks now, and 30-year rates hit a nine-month low this week.

Freddie Mac says the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage this week was 4.45 percent, down from 4.51 percent last week. Two months ago, 30-year rates were flirting with 5 percent.

“Lower mortgage rates combined with continued income growth and lower energy prices are all positive indicators for consumers that should lead to a firming of home sales.”

The chart shows the U.S. weekly average mortgage rates as of Jan. 10. (Courtesy Freddie Mac)

Mortgage rates are still higher than they were a year ago, but the gap continues to close. Thirty-year rates averaged 3.99 percent a year ago at this time.

Lower rates, prompted by falling 10-year treasury yields, may further a recovery momentum in sales in the Washington area.

In December, the number of contracts signed to buy a home in the Washington metro was up 1.4 percent from a year ago, the first year-over-year increase in pending sales in five months, according to listing service Bright MLS.

The median price of a home that sold in the D.C.-area in December was $445,000, up 5.9 percent from a year earlier, and the highest December median price in a decade.

