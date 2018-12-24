WeWork makes first foray into Rosslyn (and it’s a big one)

The coworking space company has signed a lease for four floors totaling more than 83,000 square feet in CEB Tower at Central Place. WeWork has other Northern Virginia locations in Crystal City and Tysons Corner, and seven locations in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Coworking space company WeWork has signed a lease for four floors totaling more than 83,000 square feet in CEB Tower at Central Place, WeWork’s first co-working space in Rosslyn.

WeWork has other Northern Virginia locations in Crystal City and Tysons Corner, a total of seven locations in the District, and its recently opened location on the campus of the University of Maryland, College Park.

WeWork will occupy floors 25 through 28 of the 31-story building, which developer JBG Smith delivered early this year.

“WeWork is excited to partner with JBG Smith on our first location in Rosslyn at 1201 Wilson Boulevard. The demand we’ve experienced for this location has been unprecedented, and we look forward to welcoming new industries into the WeWork community,” said WeWork’s Alexis Miller.

With the WeWork lease, the building is now 93-percent leased.

CEB Tower, whose namesake tenant is now Gartner after the research firm acquired it last year, and Accenture are other big tenants.

WeWork also recently acquired a Dupont Circle building for $136.5 million through a partnership with The Meridian Group and will convert part of the building to a new coworking space when the current tenant, law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, relocates to its new K Street headquarters next year.

