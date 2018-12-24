Virginia unemployment falls to 17-year low

Virginia's November unemployment was the lowest since April 2001, falling to 2.8 percent from October's 2.9 percent. Unemployment also continued to fall in Maryland.

WASHINGTON — Virginia’s November unemployment was the lowest since April 2001, falling to 2.8 percent from October’s 2.9 percent.

Virginia remains one of eight states with an unemployment rate under 3 percent. It added 75,100 new non-farm jobs from November 2017, for an annual job growth rate of 1.9 percent.

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Maryland’s unemployment rate fell to 4 percent in November, down from 4.1 percent in October.

Maryland also added 36,7000 non-farm jobs in the past year, for an annual job growth rate of 1.9 percent.

Hawaii and Iowa tied for the lowest state unemployment rate in November, at 2.4 percent.

Meanwhile, Alaska had the highest state unemployment rate last month, at 6.3 percent.

