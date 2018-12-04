These countries provide the most paid days off

Ten European countries mandate that employees should receive at least 35 days of paid leave, including France, Spain and Austria.

No work, just pay on the holidays.

Holidays are commonplace around the world, crossing religion and culture. However, there are a number of countries where employees have more paid holidays and annual leave days than others.

Many of the 34 member countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and 28 member states in the European Union have laws in place that mandate a minimum number of days of annual leave to be provided to workers. According to a report by the OECD, annual leave covers both paid annual leave entitlements and public holidays. Public holidays are considered those observed on specific dates, while annual leave can be taken at the choice of the employee and, in some countries, can be at least 20 working days per year.



The following 10 countries belonging to the OECD or the EU provide the most days of annual leave, combining public holidays and those nations’ minimum number of annual leave days. Data are not available for Cyprus and Turkey.

Luxembourg

Total Days of Paid Annual Leave: 35

Slovak Republic

Total Days of Paid Annual Leave: 35

Sweden

Total Days of Paid Annual Leave: 36

France

Total Days of Paid Annual Leave: 36

Finland

Total Days of Paid Annual Leave: 36

Iceland

Total Days of Paid Annual Leave: 36

Spain

Total Days of Paid Annual Leave: 36

United Kingdom

Total Days of Paid Annual Leave: 37

Austria

Total Days of Paid Annual Leave: 38

Malta

Total Days of Paid Annual Leave: 38

