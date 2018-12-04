202.5
These countries provide the most paid days off

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews December 4, 2018 7:00 pm 12/04/2018 07:00pm
No work, just pay on the holidays.

Holidays are commonplace around the world, crossing religion and culture. However, there are a number of countries where employees have more paid holidays and annual leave days than others.

Many of the 34 member countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and 28 member states in the European Union have laws in place that mandate a minimum number of days of annual leave to be provided to workers. According to a report by the OECD, annual leave covers both paid annual leave entitlements and public holidays. Public holidays are considered those observed on specific dates, while annual leave can be taken at the choice of the employee and, in some countries, can be at least 20 working days per year.

The following 10 countries belonging to the OECD or the EU provide the most days of annual leave, combining public holidays and those nations’ minimum number of annual leave days. Data are not available for Cyprus and Turkey.

Luxembourg

Total Days of Paid Annual Leave: 35

Learn more about Luxembourg.

Slovak Republic

Total Days of Paid Annual Leave: 35

Learn more about the Slovak Republic.

Sweden

Total Days of Paid Annual Leave: 36

Learn more about Sweden.

France

Total Days of Paid Annual Leave: 36

Learn more about France.

Finland

Total Days of Paid Annual Leave: 36

Learn more about Finland.

Iceland

Total Days of Paid Annual Leave: 36

Learn more about Iceland.

Spain

Total Days of Paid Annual Leave: 36

Learn more about Spain.

United Kingdom

Total Days of Paid Annual Leave: 37

Learn more about the United Kingdom.

Austria

Total Days of Paid Annual Leave: 38

Learn more about Austria.

Malta

Total Days of Paid Annual Leave: 38

Learn more about Malta.

