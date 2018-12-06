OpenTable releases list of best DC restaurants

OpenTable is out with its annual 100 Best Restaurants in America, and while the D.C. restaurants that make the list have excellent reputations, many of the current darlings of foodies and the critics are missing.

OpenTable bases its list on user reviews culled from more than 12 million verified diner reviews between November 2017 and October 2018 of over 28,000 restaurants in the U.S. To be considered, each restaurant needed a significant number of user reviews and top “overall” scores.

Washington is well-represented on the list of 100, accounting for six of the restaurants. That puts D.C. behind only New York, California, Illinois, Texas and Pennsylvania, by state, for number of restaurants on the list.

The D.C. choices, in alphabetical order:

You can see OpenTable’s complete list of the 100 Best Restaurants in America at their website.

American and Italian cuisines are the most popular on this year’s 100 Best list, followed closely by French, Indian, Japanese, Korean, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern.

