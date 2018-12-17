March of Dimes moves HQ to Crystal City

When Amazon starts setting up shop in Crystal City next year, one of its new neighbors will be the March of Dimes. The 80-year-old nonprofit has relocated from its longtime White Plains, New York, headquarters, which it decided last year to sell, to 28,000 square feet of new office space at 1550 Crystal Drive.

The 80-year-old nonprofit has relocated from its longtime White Plains, New York, headquarters, which it decided last year to sell, to 28,000 square feet of new office space at 1550 Crystal Drive.

More than 30 employees are now based at the new March of Dimes Crystal City headquarters, and the nonprofit says it continues to hire new staff in the area. White Plains staffers were offered the opportunity to work virtually, a spokesperson told WTOP.

March of Dimes began an organizational restructuring two years ago, which included plans for a new headquarters as well as growing its talent base and strengthening partnerships with corporate and nonprofit partners.

The mission of March of Dimes focuses on maternal and infant health.

It is leasing the new space from developer JBG Smith, and worked with Rand Construction, Wingate Hughes architects and Jarvis Commercial Real Estate.

