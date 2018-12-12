LEON likes DC: Mount Vernon Square getting its 2nd US restaurant location

LEON, which calls its Mediterranean-leaning menu "Naturally Fast Food," was co-founded by former Procter & Gamble executive John Vincent in 2004.

WASHINGTON — London-based fast food chain LEON, which opened its first U.S. location earlier this year at Washington Square at 1050 Connecticut Ave., NW, will open a second location in Mount Vernon Square next spring.

LEON, which calls its Mediterranean-leaning menu “Naturally Fast Food,” was co-founded by former Procter & Gamble executive John Vincent in 2004. The chain has grown to 61 locations in the U.K., Norway and the Netherlands.

The new D.C. location will be at 655 New York Ave., NW.

“Since our successful opening of LEON on L Street earlier this year, we have been searching for our next great location in D.C., and are thrilled to have found it in Mount Vernon Triangle,” said Glenn Edwards, managing director of LEON.

Like its Washington Square location, the new LEON will serve breakfast until 11 a.m., and lunch and dinner until 9 p.m. most days.

The menu includes a wide range of sandwiches, salads and entrees, including Moroccan Meatballs, truffled Portobello and Halloumi sandwiches and Lebanese Mezze salad. Most menu items are priced between about $5 and about $10.

Its Mount Vernon location will be in Douglas Development and Brookfield Property’s newly-redeveloped 768,000-square-foot building, and is across the street from an Apple store.

The building was originally built in 1874 for the George M Barker Company, as a lumber, wood and coal distribution warehouse.

“We’re excited to expose the beauty of the original building as a second major milestone in bringing the future of fast food to D.C.,” Edwards said.

