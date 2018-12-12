202.5
Home » Business & Finance » LEON likes DC: Mount…

LEON likes DC: Mount Vernon Square getting its 2nd US restaurant location

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh December 12, 2018 8:39 am 12/12/2018 08:39am
9 Shares

LEON, which calls its Mediterranean-leaning menu "Naturally Fast Food," was co-founded by former Procter & Gamble executive John Vincent in 2004.

WASHINGTON — London-based fast food chain LEON, which opened its first U.S. location earlier this year at Washington Square at 1050 Connecticut Ave., NW, will open a second location in Mount Vernon Square next spring.

LEON, which calls its Mediterranean-leaning menu “Naturally Fast Food,” was co-founded by former Procter & Gamble executive John Vincent in 2004. The chain has grown to 61 locations in the U.K., Norway and the Netherlands.

The new D.C. location will be at 655 New York Ave., NW.

“Since our successful opening of LEON on L Street earlier this year, we have been searching for our next great location in D.C., and are thrilled to have found it in Mount Vernon Triangle,” said Glenn Edwards, managing director of LEON.

Related Stories

Like its Washington Square location, the new LEON will serve breakfast until 11 a.m., and lunch and dinner until 9 p.m. most days.

The menu includes a wide range of sandwiches, salads and entrees, including Moroccan Meatballs, truffled Portobello and Halloumi sandwiches and Lebanese Mezze salad. Most menu items are priced between about $5 and about $10.

Its Mount Vernon location will be in Douglas Development and Brookfield Property’s newly-redeveloped 768,000-square-foot building, and is across the street from an Apple store.

The building was originally built in 1874 for the George M Barker Company, as a lumber, wood and coal distribution warehouse.

“We’re excited to expose the beauty of the original building as a second major milestone in bringing the future of fast food to D.C.,” Edwards said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Business & Finance jeff clabaugh Latest News LEON Local News mount vernon Real Estate News Washington, DC News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays Dec. 23-29
Christmas movies
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Today in History: Dec. 23
Holiday breakfast recipes
14 recipes for Christmas dinner
15+ holiday happenings around DC area
Remembering Penny Marshall
Science gifts for the stargazers in your life
Most notable quotes of 2018
Snowstorm south of DC
Celebrity deaths
Capitol Christmas tree lighting
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Bush funeral service at National Cathedral
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
Images of 2018: A world in motion
PHOTOS: National Christmas Tree lighting 2018
December Entertainment Guide
12 ways to eat veggies for breakfast
First lady unveils White House Christmas decorations
‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey
Meet WTOP's junior reporters
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
Election Day
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note