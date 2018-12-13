Miniature gingerbread model of Reagan National Airport at DC hotel wins award

Historic Hotels of America's annual pick of the 25 best gingerbread creations at its hotel members includes the Willard InterContinental's interpretation of Reagan National Airport as one of the best.

WASHINGTON — Historic Hotels of America’s annual pick of the 25 best gingerbread creations at its hotel members includes the Willard InterContinental’s interpretation of Reagan National Airport as one of the best.

The Willard’s pastry staff started design work on their gingerbread airport project in September and actual construction began in November. Completing it took more than 350 hours. The design and construction was led by executive pastry chef Jason Jimenez, pastry cook Magenta Livengood and engineer David Sanabria.

The gingerbread airport weighs 500 pounds and contains 100 LED lights, 30 feet of electrical wire, 306 pieces of gingerbread and 30 pounds of fondant runways.

There are 22 planes visible on the display representing all eight airlines that fly into Reagan National, and a replica of Air Force One hangs above the gingerbread model as it does a flyover on its way to Andrews Air Force Base.

It also includes a live audio feed from the airport’s control tower.

The Willard’s pastry department works to create a gingerbread display every year that pays tribute to an iconic landmark around the nation’s capital.

Historic Hotels of America does not rank its picks. Its judges just chose their 25 favorite gingerbread displays at historic hotels across the country.

350 hours, 400 pounds and 100 LED lights later…We present to you this year’s gingerbread display at The Willard! A big shout out to our Executive Pastry Chef Jason Jimenez, Pastry Cook Magenta Livengood and Engineer David Sanabria for spearheading this incredible display of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport! Posted by InterContinental The Willard Washington D.C. on Monday, December 3, 2018

