Biometric ID company IDEMIA moves HQ to Reston

The biometric technology firm said it's making the move to the D.C. region to be closer to its U.S. government customers.

WASHINGTON — Paris-based IDEMIA is moving its North American headquarters, from the Boston suburbs to Reston, Virginia, with plans to create 90, primarily new jobs within three years.

The company, whose biometric technology is used by federal agencies that include the Homeland Security and State departments, is making the move to the D.C. region to be closer to its U.S. government customers.

In addition to the federal government, IDEMIA’s customers include telecommunications and payment companies and state governments. The company said its driver’s license ID solutions are used by 37 states.

“Moving to Northern Virginia will enable both close proximity to our U.S. government customers and the ability to attract world-class talent,” IDEMIA chief executive Ed Casey said. “The new workspace will feature a technology center to demonstrate our leading digital security and identification technologies.”

IDEMIA will lease 18,000 square feet at One Freedom Square in Reston, and plans the move for spring 2019. The company has existing offices in Chantilly and Alexandria.

The company’s biometric identification tools include fingerprints, face recognition and iris scans.

