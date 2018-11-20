Safeway adds ‘Hailgating’ sections in Redskins partnership

Safeway is now the official supermarket of the Washington Redskins, and the team's exclusive grocery partner. Safeway stores in the D.C. area will develop in-store Redskins "Hailgating" sections, featuring popular gameday items, food, drinks and Redskins merchandise.

WASHINGTON — Safeway is now the official supermarket of the Washington Redskins, and the team’s exclusive grocery partner.

Terms of the marketing tie-up weren’t disclosed, but as part of the deal, Safeway stores in the D.C. area will develop in-store Redskins “Hailgating” sections, featuring popular gameday items, food, drinks and Redskins merchandise.

Safeway will also be the presenting sponsor of the RedZone Lot at FedEx Field’s tailgating lot that opens one hour before surrounding lots. Safeway and the Redskins will also feature the best “Hailgaters” at each home game on social media and in-game video features.

“Our customers are passionate about football and tailgating, and we are passionate about pleasing our fans,” said Tom Lofland, president of Safeway’ Eastern Division. “It makes sense for Safeway to join the Redskins in presenting this fun, food-filled fan experience.”

Safeway’s Eastern Division has 114 stores in Maryland, Virginia, the District and Delaware.

The Redskins have been playing at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland since 1997.

