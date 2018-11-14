Oceanfront home in Rehoboth on the market for $11.1M

Built in 2008, the home is one block from the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk and includes one of the last deeded gazebos on Silver Lake. The homes comes complete with an elevator and a four-car

A 9,000-square-foot, six-bedroom beachfront home flanked by the Atlantic Ocean on one side and Silver Lake on the other is on the market in Rehoboth Beach for $11.1 million. (Courtesy Long & Foster)

Built in 2008, the home is one block from the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk and includes one of the last deeded gazebos on Silver Lake. The homes comes complete with an elevator and a four-car

WASHINGTON — A 9,000-square-foot, six-bedroom beachfront home flanked by the Atlantic Ocean on one side and Silver Lake on the other is on the market in Rehoboth Beach for $11.1 million.

The home, at 6 East Lake Drive, is listed by the Rehoboth office of Long & Foster Christie’s International.

Built in 2008, the home is one block from the boardwalk and includes one of the last deeded gazebos on Silver Lake.

The home’s two-story family room has a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, with French doors that open to its ocean-facing deck.

The kitchen includes sinks, two dishwashers and two islands, and a hand-painted mural of the sea.

And the game room includes a 125-inch projection screen.

The home’s entire fourth floor is the master suite with its own fireplace, sitting room, exercise room, wet bar and terrace. There is an observatory at the top of the house with 360-degree views.

There is also a four-car garage; the property, overall, has total parking for 12 vehicles.

Not interested in climbing either of the two staircases from floor to floor? The house also has an elevator.

Learn more about the property on the Long & Foster website.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.