Priciest houses for sale in Maryland, Virginia and DC

WASHINGTON — The two most expensive homes for sale in the Washington area are the $63 million Chain Bridge Road estate of the late AOL co-founder Jim Kimsey, and the $49 million Potomac home of Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder, but those are private listings.

Real estate listing firm Trulia has compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in each state that are listed on the Multiple Listing System (MLS), and three homes in the Washington region rank high on the list of priciest homes currently for sale in the U.S.

The most expensive MLS listing in Maryland Trulia’s list is a nine-bedroom estate on 974 acres in Centreville, Maryland, called “Readbourne” that is on the market for a cool $15.1 million. The historic home, circa 1731, on the Chester River in Queen Anne’s County, includes three guest houses, several ponds and a skeet range.

The most expensive MLS listing in the District on Trulia’s list is a seven-bedroom, 11,000-square-foot mansion on D.C.’s Foxhall Road that includes two kitchens, five fireplaces, a sauna, elevator and pool. It is listed at $16 million.

The most expensive MLS listing in Virginia on Trulia’s list is in Warrenton, Virginia. “North Wales” is a nearly 1,500-acre estate with a 39,000-square-foot, 22-bedroom manor built in 1776 that is on the Department of Interior’s National Register of Historic Places.

If your dream home is a beach house, a six-bedroom house in Bethany Beach is the most expensive MLS listing in Delaware on Trulia’s list. The Oceanfront home in Sussex Shores, with direct beach access from a private walkway with two living rooms, is on the market for just under $6.6 million.

The most expensive MLS listing in the U.S. on Trulia’s list is currently a 12-bedroom Hamptons estate on 42 acres in Water Mill, New York. The home has the largest ocean frontage in the Hamptons, at nearly a quarter-mile. It is on the market for an eye-popping $175 million. Don’t have the cash? Trulia estimates the monthly mortgage payment would be just $1.06 million.

Here is Trulia’s list of the most expensive MLS listings in each state.

