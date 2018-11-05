Air Canada pop-up ‘Poutinerie’ serves fries and cheese curds to benefit Martha’s Table

Air Canada is opening a pop-up Poutinerie in Northwest D.C. this week, and will donate proceeds to the nonprofit, Martha's Table.

WASHINGTON — Air Canada is opening a pop-up “Poutinerie” at 1351 Connecticut Avenue NW from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, and will donate proceeds to D.C. nonprofit Martha’s Table.

Poutine is a Canadian dish that includes french fries, cheese curds and brown gravy. The classic will be available at Air Canada’s pop-up Poutinerie, as well as 10 other versions, each with an international twist Air Canada says are nods to its destinations.

Martha’s Table says the donations will fund several of its programs, including its own pop-up Joyful Food Markets in elementary schools throughout wards 7 and 8.

Joyful Food Markets are no-cost farmers markets that Martha’s Table says extends healthy food access to 15,000 children and families.

Air Canada flies from all three D.C.-area airports, recently adding direct flights to Montreal from Dulles and BWI/Marshall.

Here is the Air Canada Poutinerie menu:

