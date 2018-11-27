202.5
Home » Business & Finance » Lost Sock Roasters, Turning…

Lost Sock Roasters, Turning Natural sign on to Takoma Theater

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh November 27, 2018 6:11 pm 11/27/2018 06:11pm
Share

The historic Takoma Theatre, redeveloped by Rock Creek Property Group and soon home to a satellite clinic for Children’s National Hospital, has signed two retail tenants: Lost Sock Roasters, a small-batch coffee roaster, and Turning Natural, a juice bar and cafe.

WASHINGTON — The historic Takoma Theatre, redeveloped by Rock Creek Property Group and soon become home to a satellite clinic for Children’s National Hospital, has signed two retail tenants.

Lost Sock Roasters, a small-batch coffee roaster based in D.C.’s Brightwood Park, will open its first stand-alone retail store at Takoma Theatre, located at the intersection of Butternut Street and Fourth Street, Northwest near the Takoma Metro station.

In addition to its brewed coffee drinks, it will also sell food from the popular Call Your Mother in Petworth, where its coffees are featured.

Turning Natural, a juice bar and cafe will open its sixth D.C.-area store at Takoma Theatre. Turning Natural was founded by former aeronautical engineer Jerri Evans to bring better, healthier choices to underserved communities.

The theater, built in the 1920s, sat vacant for a decade. Rock Creek Property has been working with the Takoma ANC, Old Takoma Business Association and Takoma Theatre Conservancy for several years to find the right mix of tenants to bring to the theater.

“Takoma Theatre serves as the southern anchor for the entire neighborhood commercial corridor and we could not be more pleased with the mix of tenants we have signed to activate the property and the street for everyone’s enjoyment and benefit,” said Gary Schlager, principal at Rock Creek Property.

It will also be home to Children’s National’s new Healthy Mind Brain Center, serving children in the areas of autism, hearing and speech, behavioral medicine and developmental medicine.

The Takoma Theatre, whose renovation began in 2015, will open in late-2019 with retail tenants and the Children’s National facility.

Children’s National holds a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday for its planned research and innovation campus on 12.8 acres at the nearby former Walter Read Army Medical Center, which will open in 2020.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Andy Glick Business & Finance Food & Restaurant News Gary Schlager jeff clabaugh Latest News Lost Sock Roasters Rock Creek Property Takoma Theater Turning Natural Washington, DC News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey
Meet WTOP's junior reporters
Celebrity deaths
Today in History: Nov. 27
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 25-Dec. 1
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
PHOTOS: 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Wildfires ravage California
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
November Entertainment Guide
Election Day
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note