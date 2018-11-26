Cybrary will bring 200 jobs to College Park

The cybersecurity training company Cybrary will receive a $750,000 conditional loan through the Maryland Advantage program in exchange for choosing to stay in Maryland.

WASHINGTON — Three-year-old cybersecurity training company Cybrary will relocate from Greenbelt, Maryland, to neighboring College Park and eventually create 200 new jobs.

The company, with just 37 employees currently, will move to a temporary 11,000-square-foot space at 5801 University Research Court, and later to a permanent new, 25,000-square-foot facility at 4600 River Rd. in the Discovery District in College Park.

Cybrary has raised a total of $7.8 million in venture capital funding through four funding rounds since launching, according to data provided by Crunchbase.

The company’s online training platform, some of which is free, now has two million members.

“No organization is developing cybersecurity careers faster and at the scale as us,” said CEO and co-founder Ralph Sita. “Every day more than 2,000 people join the Cybrary network, most of whom end up either entering the industry or moving up from their current cybersecurity or IT work role.”

Cybrary calls itself the largest online cybersecurity and IT training platform, with more than 300 million minutes of training on more than 3,000 topics to date.

College Park’s Discovery District is part of the University of Maryland’s Greater College Park initiative, a $2 billion public-private investment to revitalize the Baltimore Avenue corridor and campus into a research hub and downtown community.

