Which vehicles depreciate the most (and least) in DC area

Used car search site iSeeCars.com says the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited has the lowest average five-year depreciation rate of any vehicle in the D.C. metro area, losing an average 28.7 percent of its value over five years. But if you're driving a late-model BMW 7-Series, beware.

Used car search site iSeeCars.com says the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited has the lowest average five-year depreciation rate of any vehicle in the D.C. metro area, losing an average 28.7 percent of its value over five years.

A 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4-door Sport had a base price of $25,995, according to Auto Trader data. Based on iSeeCars’ report, it would still be worth $18,535 on today’s used car market. (A 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport has a base price of $31,445, according to Jeep’s website.)

At the other end of the scale is the elegant BMW 7-Series, BMW’s largest sedan.

A 7-Series in the D.C. market (and a popular market for the car) has an average five-year depreciation rate of a whopping 72.4 percent.

That means a 7-Series bought at its 2013 base price of $73,600 would be worth just over $20,314 on today’s Washington used car market. (A 2018 7-Series sedan has a starting base price of $83,650, according to BMW’s website.)

The five-year Washington area depreciation rate for all vehicles is an average 50 percent, according to iSeeCars.com

Nationwide, new vehicles that retain the most value after five years are SUVs and trucks, while electric vehicles and luxury sedans depreciate the most.

