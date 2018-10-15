Retiring early? Don’t forget to do these things

Early retirement gives you more time for golf, traveling or friends and family. But there might be a few unexpected surprises you did not anticipate.
Many people dream of retiring early and kicking that 9-to-5 job to the curb. For some people, that might mean retiring while in their mid-50s or early 60s. Early retirement gives you more time for golf, traveling or friends and family. But there might be a few unexpected surprises you did not anticipate.
“You have to make sure you have enough money to retire early,” says Mitchell Katz, a financial planner at Capital Associates Wealth Management in Bethesda, Maryland. “You don’t want to outlive your money, and you don’t want to be forced back into the workforce when your skill set and health are eroded.”
If you are planning an early retirement, here are seven big things you need to remember. Otherwise, you could be in store for some unanticipated surprises that could have a huge impact on your pocketbook.