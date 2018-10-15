Retiring early? Don’t forget to do these things

Early retirement gives you more time for golf, traveling or friends and family. But there might be a few unexpected surprises you did not anticipate.

Many people dream of retiring early and kicking that 9-to-5 job to the curb. For some people, that might mean retiring while in their mid-50s or early 60s. Early retirement gives you more time for golf, traveling or friends and family. But there might be a few unexpected surprises you did not anticipate.

“You have to make sure you have enough money to retire early,” says Mitchell Katz, a financial planner at Capital Associates Wealth Management in Bethesda, Maryland. “You don’t want to outlive your money, and you don’t want to be forced back into the workforce when your skill set and health are eroded.”

If you are planning an early retirement, here are seven big things you need to remember. Otherwise, you could be in store for some unanticipated surprises that could have a huge impact on your pocketbook.

Buy health insurance. People who retire before age 65 will need a plan to buy health insurance. It could be expensive to replace the insurance you qualified for at work until you qualify for Medicare. “That could be an extra $1,200 to $1,500 a month,” says Mark Byelich, principal at Wealth & Advisory Associates in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “They are surprised at how much it costs.” Qualifying for employer health insurance is a major reason many people don’t retire early. “Family insurance is $20,000 a year,” Katz says. “If your employer is covering 70 percent of that, and you don’t have a plan to cover $15,000 a year for five or six years, you have committed financial suicide.” [Read: Medicare Enrollment Deadlines You Shouldn’t Miss.] (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

