WATCH: Construction timelapse of the National Law Enforcement Museum

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh October 12, 2018 11:58 am 10/12/2018 11:58am
WASHINGTON — The National Law Enforcement Museum officially opens Saturday, following a two-and-a-half construction phase. EarthCam captured the entire construction project on timelapse video from beginning to end.

The three-story, 57,000-square-foot museum is mostly underground and has more than 21,000 artifacts from every era of American law enforcement. It is located at 4th and E Street, NW, directly across the street from the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Judiciary Square.

“The history of American law enforcement is about to be told like never before,” said David L. Brant, Chief Operating Officer & Museum Executive Director. “Thanks to EarthCam for creating the timelapse movie showcasing the construction of our new museum from start to finish.”

Here is timelapse video of the museum’s construction, from May 2016 to October 2018, courtesy EarthCam:

