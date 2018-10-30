Joe Montana-backed Uber for lawn care comes to DC

Similar to Uber and Lyft, homeowners can download and use the Lawn Love app to schedule, review and pay for yard work. Thanks to satellite-imaging software, Lawn Love says it can generate a quote in less than two minutes.

WASHINGTON — San Diego-based Lawn Love has launched its app-based lawn care service in the Washington region.

The four-year-old venture-backed company’s investors include former NFL quarterback Joe Montana, Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran and the venture capital firms, Y Combinator and Bullpen Capital.

Similar to Uber and Lyft, homeowners can download and use the Lawn Love app to schedule, review and pay for yard work. Lawn Love says its platform is powered by satellite-imaging software which reviews a property and generates a quote in less than two minutes.

“Traditionally, consumers have had to wait for a lawn care worker to physically come to their property, offer a quote and schedule the service,” said Lawn Love founder Jeremy Yamaguchi. “We’re excited to be bringing lawn care into the 21st century.”

Unlike some app-based disrupters who take business away from traditional channels, Lawn Love says it is actually generating business for small lawn care companies. It has partnered with existing lawn care businesses in the Washington area, and provides them with scheduling, job routing and payment software.

“The average lawn care company in this country has only two employees and lacks the resources to modernize their business models,” Yamaguchi said.

Its independent contractors go through a background check to assess their level of lawn care experience. Services include, mowing, weeding, aeration, gutter cleaning, snow removal and even Christmas-light installation.

Since its founding four years ago, Lawn Love says it has partnered with more than 2,500 independent lawn care companies across the country. Lawn Love operates in more than 120 U.S. cities.

