‘The 51st’: City Winery launches new wine to support DC statehood

The wines were created as part of a collaboration with nonprofit DC Vote, an organization dedicated to the issue of D.C. statehood.

WASHINGTON — City Winery, which opened a 42,000-square-foot entertainment venue with a working winery and restaurant in Ivy City earlier this year, has partnered with nonprofit DC Vote to launch “The 51,” a line of wines to support D.C. statehood.

The wines are “Statehood Syrah” and “Statehood Sauvignon.”

A launch party for the wines is scheduled for Nov. 13 at City Winery’s 1350 Okie Street NE location, the former Love Nightclub.

City Winery’s statehood wines expand DC Vote’s existing collaborations with D.C. businesses to help inform the public about the issue of D.C. statehood. DC Vote already sells t-shirts, baby clothing and a Taxation Without Representation cell phone case.

All profits from wine sales go to DC Vote’s grassroots efforts to keep the issue of D.C. statehood front and center on Capitol Hill.

“These wines, created and bottled here in D.C., will help us inform more people about D.C. statehood here in the District (and) introduce the rest of the United States to a different side of Washington,” said Bo Shuff, executive director of DC Vote.

“This partnership just makes sense for City Winery,” said Heather Otto, general manager of City Winery. “Part of City Winery’s commitment is to uplifting local voices. Our facility is home to local artists, story-tellers and events.”

City Winery has other wineries and clubs in New York, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta and Boston.

The Statehood Sauvignon will sell for $18 and the Statehood Syrah will go for $28. They will initially only be sold at the City Winery location in D.C., but may expand to its other locations.

