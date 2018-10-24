Boutique Dupont condo building breaks ground

D.C. developer J Street Companies has broken ground on its newest D.C. condo development between Dupont Circle and the West End at 2122 N Street, NW. The project should be completed by 2019.

WASHINGTON — D.C. developer J Street Companies has broken ground on its newest D.C. condo development between Dupont Circle and the West End at 2122 N St., NW.

J Street Companies acquired the site in March 2017.

The Pacifica will be a 19,000-square-foot, four-story condominium building sandwiched between existing row houses on N Street. There will be nine condo units, relatively large in size for the market, with each averaging about 1,500 square feet.

GTM Architects steered away from the recent onslaught of new glass and steel condo and apartment developments in the District in favor of a more classic design that fits in with that stretch of N Street’s stately row houses.

The elevator building will have a roof terrace, private outdoor spaces, private parking and high-end finishes in the units.

J Street Companies has not yet said what the condos would list for, but describes the development as “classic and elegant.”

J Street expects to complete the project by late 2019 and is pursuing LEED certification for an energy efficient development.

John Marshall Bank provided the financing. McCullough Construction, whose recent projects have included 1055 High in Georgetown will be the general contractor. McWilliams Ballard will handle sales.

Earlier this year, J Street acquired development lots at Congress and L Streets, NE in the NoMa/Union Market neighborhood near the NoMa/Gallaudet Metro, which it is developing into a 62-unit condo building with units prices to appeal to first-time homebuyers. That project is scheduled to break ground around the beginning of 2019.

J Street has been active in the revitalization of the NoMa neighborhood and over the last 15 years has acquired, developed and sold more than 5 acres of NoMa projects.

