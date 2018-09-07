Slapfish continues DC-area expansion

Fast casual seafood chain Slapfish, which started life as a West Coast food truck serving "boat-to-plate" seafood in 2011, continues its Washington-area expansion with locations in Ashburn and Ballston.

WASHINGTON — Fast casual seafood chain Slapfish, which started life as a West Coast food truck serving “boat-to-plate” seafood in 2011, continues its Washington-area expansion with locations in Ashburn and Ballston.

Slapfish opened its first area location in Rockville this summer, and has plans for up to 20 locations throughout the mid-Atlantic, Philadelphia and New Jersey over the next five years.

The Ashburn location will open at One Loudoun in October, followed by another location at Ballston Quarter Mall in November, joining other restaurants signing on to the redeveloped Ballston Mall.

Slapfish also plans its first location in the District itself, although it has not announced a lease. A D.C. location could open by the end of the year.

Slapfish founder and chef Andrew Gruel has said he started the food truck to get people to eat more seafood and bring responsibly-sourced dishes to the masses.

The menu is both health-conscious and indulgent, with chowder fries, lobster grinders and a “clobster grilled cheese.” It also includes lettuce-wrapped fish tacos, grilled shrimp burritos and a surf n’ turf lobster burger.

The Slapfish menu is available on their website.

Ballston Quarter will also include Quarter Market, a 25,000-square-foot food hall that will eventually have 18 local vendors.

