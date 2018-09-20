How to go on a financial diet

Start tracking your expenses. “In order to cut back on the budget, you need to have a budget,” says Kevin Gallegos, the vice president of client enrollment with Freedom Debt Relief, a debt settlement company based in Phoenix. “While people may talk about trimming the budget, relatively few actually have one written down. A spreadsheet or pencil and paper will work as well as budget-specific software or an app,” he says.

For instance, you may want to download an app from Mint, Acorns or PocketGuard. While Mint focuses on tracking where your money goes, Acorns is a tool for optimizing savings and PocketGuard specializes in letting you know how much money you have left after you pay your bills.

Simply creating a budget can also help you identify money leaks in your budget. For instance, maybe you’re an impulsive shopper and tend to do a lot of online late night shopping. Or perhaps you often take a lot of trips to the supermarket, without a list and coupons, and you realize you need to start shopping more strategically. You can’t necessarily know what you’re doing wrong until you see what you’re spending money on month after month.

(Thinkstock)