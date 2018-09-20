How to go on a financial diet

Paring back your expenses and identifying areas where you're overspending can present a challenge. So if you want to go on a financial diet but aren't sure how to start, try the following expert-backed strategies.
It you’re looking to boost your bank account and lower your bills, assessing where you can trim your expenses is an ideal step toward taking control of your finances. But just as cutting back on calories isn’t always easy, paring back your expenses and identifying areas where you’re overspending can present a challenge. You may have to modify your budget, re-evaluate your spending habits and even shift your mindset. So if you want to go on a financial diet but aren’t sure how to start, try the following expert-backed strategies.