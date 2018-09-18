Run-up to Va. music festival includes free Lyft rides and chance to camp in ‘Hoopla Mobile’

On Sept. 21, D.C. Lyft riders who use the promo code "RoadtoHoopla2018" will be given free rides throughout the city for 24 hours, as well as the chance to win four tickets to a music festival Devils Backbone Brewing Co. is holding.

WASHINGTON — Lexington, Virginia-based Devils Backbone Brewing Co. will hold a three-day music festival at its big base camp in Roseland, Virginia, Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, and hopes to catch the attention of some D.C. craft beer and music fans.

On Sept. 21, D.C. Lyft riders who use the promo code “RoadtoHoopla2018” will be given free rides throughout the city for 24 hours, as well as the chance to win four tickets to the music festival.

Those entered will have a chance at winning a free weekend camping out in Devils Backbone’s fancy recreational vehicle, the Hoopla Mobile!, which the brewery describes as “a super cool RV loaded with games, festival and hiking gear.”

Devils Backbone folks will be driving the Hoopla Mobile! around D.C. all day Sept. 21, and will park it at Wunder Garten at 1100 First St., N.E. from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Hoopla includes 21 performers on two stages over three days, with on-site camping sites available.

