Ashburn, Ellicott City high on ‘best places to live’ list

WASHINGTON — Money Magazine’s annual list of The Best Places to Live in America ranks Ashburn, Virginia, No. 2 and Ellicott City, Maryland, No. 4.

Money Magazine considers a long list of criteria in ranking its Best Places to Live list, with the greatest weight on economic health, public schools, local amenities, housing, cost of living and diversity.

The rankings are also based on researcher visits to communities and interviews with residents.

The Washington area might have had more than two communities in the top 10, but Money Magazine limits the top 15 to just one place per state.

Regarding Ashburn, Money Magazine cites excellent schools, endless festivals and fairs, smart growth and the economic impact the coming of the Silver Line is having.

Historic Ellicott City is praised for the pride it takes in its past and its historic downtown area, its school system and its great socioeconomic and racial diversity. Ellicott City’s population is nearly 11 percent Hispanic, 22 percent Asian and 24 percent black, and 22 percent of its residents are free lunch-qualified.

Money Magazine’s 2017 list of the Best Places to Live in America ranks Dallas suburb Frisco, Texas, No.1.

You can see the full list online.

