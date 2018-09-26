Are you guilty of these bad money habits?

Here are a few behaviors you may not realize can hurt you in the long-run, and a few solutions to help keep you on a path toward financial security.

Do you keep telling yourself, “I’ll figure it out later”?

Do you constantly make little purchases, telling yourself they don’t count?

These are just a few examples of common — and risky — behaviors that can damage your financial health. Nearly everyone has bad habits when it comes to their money. But the key to managing your money appropriately lies in preventing them from seriously damaging your long-term financial security.

Blissful ignorance. You may know the old adage “ignorance is bliss,” but ignoring your bills and not understanding your finances can quickly lead you down a financial hole from which it will be hard to dig yourself out. Imagine the blissful feeling that comes from financial independence and security. The first step in getting serious about your finances is taking account of how much money you have coming in, then understanding how you’re spending it. Using personal finance apps can help you figure out the full picture by showing you all of your accounts in one place. Once you understand how you’re spending money and how you should save, you can use the personal finance apps to set a budget that fits your lifestyle. Stay in the know by using app notifications to get updates on when your bills are due and when you’re getting close to your budget each month. (Getty Images) [See: How to Talk to Millennials About Money.]

