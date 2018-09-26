Are you guilty of these bad money habits?

Here are a few behaviors you may not realize can hurt you in the long-run, and a few solutions to help keep you on a path toward financial security.
Do you keep telling yourself, “I’ll figure it out later”?
Do you constantly make little purchases, telling yourself they don’t count?
These are just a few examples of common — and risky — behaviors that can damage your financial health. Nearly everyone has bad habits when it comes to their money. But the key to managing your money appropriately lies in preventing them from seriously damaging your long-term financial security.
