What booze is most popular at Virginia ABC stores?

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, which controls retail sales of hard liquor in the Commonwealth, said ABC stores posted their 20th consecutive record-breaking year for sales in fiscal 2018.

WASHINGTON — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, which runs retail sales of hard liquor in the Commonwealth, says ABC stores posted their 20th consecutive record-breaking year for sales in fiscal 2018.

Total gross sales topped $984.8 million, up $43.6 million from fiscal 2017. Retail sales grew 4.5 percent. Licensee sales to restaurants climbed 4 percent.

The Virginia ABC expects sales to top $1 billion in fiscal 2019.

During the year, Virginia ABC opened five new stores across the state, oversaw 11 store remodels and two store relocations.

Sunday sales also helped boost revenue, increasing 23.3 percent in fiscal 2018 to $74 million, in part from an additional hour of opening at stores.

According to Virginia ABC, the top selling brands sold at its stores in fiscal 2018 were:

1. Tito’s Handmade — domestic vodka

2. Hennessy VS — cognac

3. Jack Daniels 7 Black — Tennessee whiskey

4. Jim Beam — straight bourbon

5. Fireball Cinnamon — imported cordial

Of the top five sellers, Tito’s Handmade saw the biggest increase in sales, up 33.7 percent from fiscal 2017 to $33.5 million.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.