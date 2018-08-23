The Winery at Bull Run gets state grant, plans $1.7M expansion

The Winery at Bull Run, in Centreville, Virginia, will invest $1.7 million on an expansion that will double its production and create 38 new jobs.

WASHINGTON — The Winery at Bull Run, in Centreville, Virginia, will invest $1.7 million on an expansion that will double its production and create 38 new full- and part-time jobs.

The Fairfax County winery will get a $100,000 grant from the Virginia governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund.

Fairfax County will match the state’s $100,000 grant.

“Agriculture and agritourism are important economic drivers in Fairfax County that we want to continue to see grow and thrive,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors chairman Sharon Bulova.

The Winery at Bull Run, on 225 acres adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park, opened in 2012. It also produces grapes at a 40-acre vineyard in Rappahannock County, Virginia.

All of the winery’s wines are made from 100 percent Virginia-grown grapes.

“My wife and I created what has become the largest working farm left in Fairfax County because it was important to us to carry on the agricultural legacy and the land and contribute to the growth of the Virginia wine industry,” said owner Jon Hickox.

“The Winery at Bull Run family is grateful and excited to have been selected to receive this grant because it puts us many steps closer to achieving the dream of being a full estate winery and allows us to continue to invest in Virginia agriculture.

The wine industry contributed nearly $1.37 billion to Virginia’s economy last year. There are now more than 300 wineries and cideries in the state.

