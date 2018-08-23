Sears at Fair Oaks Mall is closing for good

The Sears at Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax, Virginia, is among 46 additional Sears and Kmart stores Sears Holdings announced Thursday it would be closing.

WASHINGTON — The Washington region has escaped Sears Holdings Corporation’s growing list of store closings until now.

The Sears at Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax, Virginia, is among 46 additional Sears and Kmart stores Sears Holdings announced Thursday it would be closing.

It is the only one of the 16 Sears or Kmart stores in the Washington area that’s on the new closings list.

Liquidation sales at stores on the new list of closings will start Aug. 30, Sears Holdings said. All of them will close for good sometime in November.

This is the third round of store closures the company has announced this year. In January, its initial list included 100 Sears and Kmart stores. Another 100 stores were added to the list in May.