Multi-building Bethesda project breaks ground

WASHINGTON — Carr Properties and Clark Construction will hold a formal groundbreaking in Bethesda, Maryland this week for a multi-building, mixed use project known as The Wilson and The Elm.

Site work began last fall.

The development will be on top of Metro’s planned second Bethesda station entrance and the future Bethesda Purple Line, at 7272 Wisconsin Ave. at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street.

The project will include a 23-story, 360,000-square-foot office building fronting Wisconsin Avenue, and two residential towers, totaling 560,000 square feet with 456 units.

It will have 750 above and below grade parking spaces, ground level retail and outdoor public and private places.

Phase one of the project is scheduled to be complete in the third quarter of 2020 and the remainder completed in the firsts half of 2021.

Site work began with the demolition of the Apex office building in October 2017.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is among officials scheduled to attend the Aug. 9 ceremony.