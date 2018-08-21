MAG Aerospace relocates to Fairfax, will create new jobs

The private surveillance and reconnaissance services provider has relocated its headquarters from Sterling to Fairfax, Virginia.

WASHINGTON — MAG Aerospace, a private surveillance and reconnaissance services provider, has relocated its headquarters from Woodbridge, Virginia, to 12730 Fair Lakes Circle in Fairfax.

The company, which will receive a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund for keeping its headquarters in Virginia, says it will invest $5.5 million in its new corporate headquarters and create 120 new jobs.

The company had considered Alabama and North Carolina for its corporate headquarters location.

As part of its decision to remain in Virginia, MAG will also be eligible to receive tax credits, as well as funding and services from the state to support employee training.

MAG has an active presence around the globe for its outsourced airborne surveillance and reconnaissance.

The company currently has more than 1,000 employees and operates more than 98,000 flight hours annually on 6 continents.

Its customers include government, international and commercial clients globally.

