DC-area companies on Forbes’ Best Employers for Women list

WASHINGTON — Forbes Magazine’s inaugural list of Best Employers for Women includes a dozen Washington area companies in the list of 300, including four that made the top 100.

The Forbes list is based on anonymous surveys of working Americans. It included 40,000 respondents, 25,000 of which were women, working for companies with at least 1,000 employees.

The rankings including criteria such as diversity, parental leave, discrimination and pay equity. The final list ranks the 300 employers that both received the most recommendations and boast the most gender diverse boards and executive ranks.

No. 1 on the list is Des Moines, Iowa-based Principal Financial Group, where 59 percent of its nearly 10,000 employees are women. No. 2 is Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, followed by Kansas City-based Hallmark Cards, Clearwater, Florida-based BayCare and Portland, Oregon-based Oregon Health & Science University.

D.C.-area companies that made the list and where they rank:

No. 21: Booz Allen Hamilton

No. 51: Leidos

No. 65: Five Guys Burgers and Fries

No. 90: Hilton

No. 113: Smithsonian Institution

No. 115: Navy Federal Credit Union

No. 124: Marriott

No. 162: Northrop Grumman

No. 253: Geico

No. 256: Nestle (whose North American headquarters is now based in Rosslyn)

No. 261: SAIC

Check out the rest of the list from Forbes.

